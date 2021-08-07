Athletes gave soul to games, says Bach

TOKYO • Olympics chief Thomas Bach yesterday hailed the competing athletes for giving "soul" to the Tokyo Games, after admitting he feared for the event when almost all spectators were barred.

The International Olympic Committee president said the postponed Olympics "exceeded (his) expectations" as he underlined the decision to largely ban fans was made by Japanese authorities.

"After we had to accept the decision by the Japanese authorities to have no spectators, I must admit we were concerned these Olympic Games could become an Olympic Games without soul," he added.

"But fortunately, what we have seen here is totally different, because the athletes gave these Olympic Games a great Olympic soul.

"From what I experienced at the Olympic Village and the competition sites, I must say that the atmosphere has been more intense than ever before."

Two weeks of competition, beamed to a worldwide TV audience, has unfolded in empty venues in Tokyo, with teammates, coaches and media the only people present.

Japan initially banned overseas fans and last month locked out domestic spectators too, as the country battles a Covid-19 surge that has left Tokyo and other regions under a state of emergency.

The first postponed Olympics teetered on the brink of cancellation last year but Bach said the IOC had borrowed money to dish out US$800 million (S$1.08 billion) to struggling sports federations.

He added it would have been a cheaper and "easier solution" for the IOC to draw on its insurance policy and cancel the Tokyo Games, rather than plough ahead "for the athletes".

"We decided not to draw on this insurance, but on the contrary, to invest even more, and to make the Games happen for the athletes," the German said.

The Olympics, with a price tag of nearly US$15 billion, have been met with a mixed response in Japan. They have polled badly for months, mainly over fears they could be a coronavirus super-spreader event.

Japan and Tokyo are reporting record coronavirus cases but officials have dismissed any link with the Games, with Bach calling the Olympic participants "the best-tested community anywhere in the world".

"Billions of people around the globe were longing for such a unifying message of hope," he said. "We can see now that these Olympic Games are coming at the moment when the world was really longing for such a symbol of hope and efficiency.

"To show that even under these conditions, you can organise such a worldwide event, you can come together and you have to adapt and learn. This is also a kind of progress."

Bach was speaking ahead of tomorrow's closing ceremony and, with Beijing hosting the Winter Olympics in February, just six months away, that event is expected to be not too dissimilar to Tokyo.

"The Games used to be different, yes, but under the conditions of a pandemic, they need to be different," he said.

