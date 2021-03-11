Athletes' families set to miss out

TOKYO • Not only are overseas spectators set to be barred from attending the Tokyo Olympics but that ban could likely be extended to the families of foreign athletes.

Local media yesterday reported that the Japanese government has decided to stage the Summer Games and Paralympics for a domestic audience only due to public concerns over Covid-19 and the detection of more contagious variants.

The official decision is expected to be announced ahead of the opening ceremony for the nationwide torch relay, which will start in Fukushima prefecture on March 25 and is set to take place without spectators.

Tokyo 2020 organising committee president Seiko Hashimoto has also poured cold water on the prospect of making foreign athletes' families exempt from the ban, telling local media it would be "difficult".

"This is a chance they may only get once in their lives, so on an emotional level, I want families to be able to watch," she told the Mainichi Shimbun daily.

"But we have to think about Japan's medical system, so with a heavy heart, I have to say it's difficult."

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) previously said the decision on foreign fans is Japan's prerogative, although the global body has asked for exceptions for overseas guests linked to sponsors, which the government will consider, the Asahi Shimbun newspaper reported.

World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe, the man behind the 2012 London Olympics which enjoyed sell-out crowds, understands Japan's position.

While the goal has always been to ensure "the best possible Games for the athletes and having full stadiums of passionate people", preferably with a "good global presence", the pandemic has made that task incredibly difficult, he said.

"With all the work being done around vaccinations and the huge sacrifices large parts of the world have made over the last year, I would hope fans (local and foreign) will be able to attend (the Tokyo Olympics), of course it would be better," he told Reuters.

"However, if local communities are concerned, then athletes will accept that and it is a trade-off they are prepared for."

Most Japanese people do not want international visitors to attend the Games amid fears that a large influx could spark a resurgence of coronavirus infections, and the latest poll done by Yomiuri Shimbun daily earlier this week shows there has been no change in that stance.

The survey showed 77 per cent of respondents were against allowing foreign fans to attend, versus 18 per cent in favour.

Domestic fans are set to be permitted to attend although the cap on crowd numbers will only be decided next month despite polls indicating the public are leaning towards a blanket ban.

Some 48 per cent of respondents in the Yomiuri survey said they were against allowing any spectators into venues, while 45 per cent were in favour if social distancing and restrictions were in place.

Around 900,000 tickets have been sold outside Japan, whose borders remain closed to tourists.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS