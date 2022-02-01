Athletes 'blown away' by Beijing Games venues

BEIJING • The Winter Olympics will start on Friday against a backdrop of diplomatic boycotts, human rights concerns, and questions about the environmental impact of an event that will rely almost entirely on artificial snow.

But for most of the athletes participating in Beijing, their primary concern remains the Feb 4-20 competition and many feel the conditions and facilities in the Chinese capital will allow them to perform at their best.

The Polish snowboard team and American skiers have praised the Zhangjiakou and Yanqing venues - the two other competition zones aside from Beijing.

The Polish quintet of Weronika Biela-Nowaczyk, Aleksandra Krol, Aleksandra Michalik, Michal Nowaczyk and Oskar Kwiatkowski will take to the slopes in the parallel giant slalom next Tuesday.

Over their past few training sessions, the snowboarders have been left astounded by Zhangjiakou, calling the resort "paradise".

"While riding the lift, I spoke with one American who claimed that he had not seen such well-prepared objects for a long time," Kwiatkowski told the Polish Olympic Committee website.

"It's something beautiful. Great snow, great driving pleasure, and the perfect temperature. It is supposed to be about minus 10 deg C, but you don't feel it at all due to the strong sun. There are no clouds. The weather is just perfect and it is supposed to last until our start."

Despite the strict rules in effect amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the athletes who will participate in Beijing are set to enjoy better conditions than four years ago, according to Kwiatkowski.

"In South Korea it was very different. There was no Olympic Village, we stayed at the hotel and it took about 50 minutes to get to the slopes by bus," he said.

"Here we are in the village, where everything is provided, we don't have to worry about lunch, and we have an eight-minute drive to the route. It's fully professional. There is really nothing to complain about."

Michalik added: "These are the best conditions in which I have trained. The snow is perfect for me and I am impressed with the preparations."

Athletes have been similarly awed by the National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing.

"First day skiing here in #Yanqing and I'm blown away by the venue we get to compete at," skier Ryan Cochran-Siegle was quoted on the United States ski and snowboard team's Twitter page.

After getting "a good first look at everything" on Sunday in what was the team's first training session, he added that the "spectacular snow and tantalising terrain should make for some amazing race conditions".

A lot of the groundwork to ensure a smooth-running operation has been facilitated by the international relations department of the Beijing organising committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games (Bocog).

On the work done to help athletes perform at their optimal best, Zhang Qian, the head of the department, said: "We have a professional team, including some sophisticated experts who served for the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games."

XINHUA