Athletes assured Village safe after slew of cases

TOKYO • The Tokyo Games organisers insisted yesterday that the Olympic Village, a complex of apartments and dining areas which will house 6,700 athletes and officials at its peak, is "a safe place to stay", as fears of a coronavirus cluster emerged just days before Friday's opening ceremony.

Two South African footballers and a video analyst tested positive for Covid-19 at the Village on Sunday.

A further 21 players and staff members of the squad were designated close contacts yesterday, just three days before their first match against hosts Japan, while Czech beach volleyball player Ondrej Perusic and an unnamed female US gymnast was also announced as positive cases yesterday.

This comes after American tennis star Coco Gauff announced on Sunday she had tested positive and would not travel to the Japanese capital.

Games organisers have however, played down the risk of a cluster emerging, saying there have been "no significant bumps" so far.

"The IOC (International Olympic Committee) and Tokyo 2020 are absolutely clear that the Olympic Village is a safe place to stay," Tokyo 2020 spokesman Masa Takaya said. "The important thing is about the response to the positive cases."

He said there have been 61 positive cases connected to the pandemic-postponed Games so far.

But that represents only a fraction of the thousands of tests carried out, he added.

"We cannot say there will be no positive cases within the Olympic committee, given the situation that we have a massive number of people engaged within this project," said Takaya. "But there are no significant bumps, in terms of the positivity rate, compared to the same number found in any other place."

Health expert Brian McCloskey, who chairs an independent panel of experts advising organisers on Covid-19 mitigation measures, said the emergence of such positive cases were to be expected and are lower than initially imagined at this stage.

He said: "We do the tests because they are a way of filtering out (people with Covid-19). We identify them early, taking them apart from other people. Each layer of filtering is a reduction of risk."

McCloskey, who in 2012 was in charge of the British Health Protection Agency's preparations for the London Olympics, said there was no way of being 100 per cent sure that no athlete would be infected but measures in place were reducing that risk considerably.

He said he did not want to put a figure of how many cases would constitute a successful Games.

"It is impossible to predict. What we need to do is (ensure) that the number is as low as possible. No matter what the number is, it's important how quickly we try to find them," he noted.

In the latest Asahi newspaper poll, 68 per cent of respondents expressed doubt about the ability of Olympic organisers to control coronavirus infections, with 55 per cent saying they were opposed to the Games going ahead.

Asked whether the Athletes' Village was safe, McCloskey said: "Yes... The longer you stay in the village, the less likely it is (for people) to test positive as we are filtering people out."

The Tokyo Games, delayed a year by the pandemic, has been plagued by issues. It will be largely held without spectators to prevent infections while the city remains under a coronavirus state of emergency and has been battling a sharp uptick in cases.

One of its biggest sponsors, Toyota, said yesterday it will not run Olympics-related TV commercials due to lacklustre domestic support for the Games, a decision that could see others follow suit.

Some 60 Japanese corporations who have paid more than US$3 billion (S$4.1 billion) for sponsorship rights now face a dilemma over whether or not to tie their brands to an event that has so far failed to win strong public backing at home.

