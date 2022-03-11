Athlete ban not an embarrassing U-turn: IPC chief

BEIJING • The president of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) yesterday said he was still waiting for China's state broadcaster to explain the apparent censorship of his forceful anti-war speech at the opening of the Beijing Winter Games.

CCTV has yet to respond to the IPC's questions or make any guarantees it will not happen again at Sunday's closing ceremony.

"Not yet. We asked about it. We are still waiting for their position or explanation," Andrew Parsons said. "Let's wait to hear what they say."

He used last Friday's platform to denounce Russia's invasion of Ukraine, telling the crowd at the Beijing National Stadium: "The 21st century is a time for dialogue and diplomacy, not war and hate."

He added he was "horrified" by current world events, while stopping short of specifically mentioning close Chinese partner Russia or its invasion of Ukraine.

But his condemnation was not translated into Chinese on air by CCTV. At one point, the channel also appeared to lower the microphone volume of his speech, making part of his speech inaudible.

Beijing has been treading a cautious diplomatic line on the conflict, refusing to condemn the actions of Moscow, with which it only last month touted a "no-limits" friendship.

On the initial inclusion of athletes from Russia and Belarus after Moscow's incursion into neighbouring Ukraine prompted widespread condemnation, before their exclusion just a day later, Parsons defended the backtracking.

"I don't think it was an embarrassing U-turn," he said. "We took a decision... our membership said, 'Look this is not enough, we want you to reconsider your decision based on different elements'.

"I don't regret the first decision, I don't regret the second decision."

Despite the ongoing horrors back home, the Ukraine team has shown immense resilience with an impressive six golds and 19 podium finishes, all in cross-country skiing and biathlon events, to sit third in the overall medal table, behind hosts China and Canada.

The 30-strong contingent wept and pumped their fists in the air in defiance against the invasion during a moment's silence at the Athletes' Village yesterday.

Female athletes wore wreaths of sunflowers and blue and yellow ribbons - Ukraine's colours - in their hair. With the gold, silver and bronze medals he won this week strung around his neck, a tearful Grygorii Vovchynskyi made another impassioned call for peace.

"I love Ukraine," the biathlete and cross-country skier said.

Parsons yesterday praised their resilience, saying: "Their journey here is one of the most extraordinary stories ever in sport. This is beyond what I thought was possible."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE