Sporting Life: At the Masters, familiarity is the attraction

At a World Cup merchandise shop, a football team shirt. At an Olympics store, a five-ringed Tokyo towel. But at Augusta they understand it's not merely the event which matters but the geography. In the "Imagery Store", they sell photographs of the land.

For $47 you can get a 50cm by 40cm poster of the 12th hole. We might buy it because we feel we know this place, its colours, its bridge, its name (Golden Bell), its creek, its no-go areas, its history. In 1980, Tom Weiskopf lost five balls en route to a 13 here.