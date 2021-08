A Hungarian runs into her hurdle. A Jamaican trips and falls over hers. Dreams left in an ungainly heap. It is the 100m hurdles semi-finals and the cameras are busy with the winner. These are the forgotten runners who failed and fell.

The first sits and weeps, the second is lying down. Performing here was what they trained years for. Then the Hungarian rises, goes to the Jamaican and extends a hand. The Jamaican smiles and allows herself to be lifted up.