Astana's Lutsenko clinches first victory on Tour

MONT AIGOUAL (France) • Kazakh Alexey Lutsenko yesterday claimed his maiden victory on the Tour de France when he won the sixth stage, a 191km trek from Le Teil as the top guns again delayed the fight for general classification.

Astana rider Lutsenko, a former Under-23 world champion, prevailed from an eight-man breakaway at the top of Mont Aigoual.

Spain's Jesus Herrada took second place, 55 seconds behind with Belgian Greg van Avermaet in third, 2min 15sec off the pace.

Briton Adam Yates retained the overall leader's yellow jersey after staying tucked in the main peloton.

"We talked about it in the team bus this morning and we agreed it was a stage that suited me," said Lutsenko, who broke clear in the punishing ascent to the Col de la Lusette, a 11.7km climb at an average gradient of 7.3 per cent.

Behind him, the main favourites did not use the ascent to test each other, leaving defending champion Egan Bernal's Ineos Grenadiers team to set a moderate pace.

"We knew that this climb was tricky, it was a pretty bad surface. I think we climbed at our own speed and saved energy, we just tried to stay safe," said Ineos' Michal Kwiatkowski.

"Everyone is keeping their powder dry and is saving energy for the next days," added Yates.

Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, third overall behind compatriot and race favourite Primoz Roglic, suffered a puncture in the climb up to the Col de la Lusette but managed to regain his place in the peloton thanks to the bunch's slow pace.

The only sparkle came in the final metres, when Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe produced a brief attack to regain one second after losing the yellow jersey to Yates following a 20-second penalty for illegal feeding on Wednesday. Today's seventh stage is a 168km ride from Millau to Lavaur, and is expected to favour sprint specialists.

