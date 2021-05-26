askST: Can parents still send their children for sports activities?

SINGAPORE - There have been several measures announced by Sport Singapore and the multi-ministry task force to stem the rise in Covid-19 cases here. These are some guidelines on what is allowed and not allowed for physical activity during this period of heightened alert.

Q: What is the maximum number of people who can exercise in a group?

A: Until June 13, groups must be confined to no more than two individuals. When engaging in sports and exercise, a physical distancing of 2m between individuals and 3m between groups sharing the same space must be maintained at all times.

Q: Can I still send my children who are 18 and below for sports classes?

A: No, if these are indoors. All such programmes, for this age group, have been suspended or moved online until June 13. If held outdoors, they are permitted but will be limited to one coach and one student. If the activity is strenuous, masks can be taken off but have to be put on immediately after the end of the activity.

Q: What sports facilities are closed and for how long?

A: All indoor facilities, including gyms, fitness studios, sports halls, indoor swimming pools and squash courts, are closed until June 13, unless they offer only low-intensity physical activities, sports and exercises where all participants and instructors are wearing masks at all times, and where there is no sharing or supply of any common equipment.

Q: What are some examples of low-intensity sports/physical activities?

A: These are activities that can be done with masks on at all times such as yoga, pilates, stretching exercises and tai chi. There may have to be some modifications to how the activity is done, for example, without the use of equipment, during this period.

Q: What about outdoor facilities?

A: For organised programmes and outdoor classes, multiple groups of two remain allowable up to 30 participants or the capacity limit of the venue, whichever is lower, if the activity is of low intensity with masks on at all times. If the activity is of high intensity where masks have to be removed, only two people are allowed (including instructor or coach) and there can be no multiple groups of two.