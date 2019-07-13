Asian title by a landslide but S'pore want more

Singapore won the Asia Oceania Floorball Confederation (AOFC) Cup for the first time after they thumped Thailand 17-1 in the final at the Alonte Sports Arena in Binan, the Philippines, yesterday.

In so doing, Singapore also exacted a measure of revenge for their Men's World Floorball Championship defeat last year.

The 4-3 play-off loss deprived them of a chance to fight for 13th spot in the 16-team tournament as the Republic eventually finished last.

In the 2017 AOFC Cup, Thailand also beat Singapore 8-4 in the final.

Singapore coach Lim Jin Quan, who took over the team just two months ago, hailed the players for their ability to adapt to the new coaching set-up and willingness to try new things.

The 26-year-old former international said: "In the past we were too generous with our passes. So, we have been encouraging the players to go for more shots.

"We also worked on being more effective in the counter-attack and being more clinical with our shots."

It certainly paid off as Singapore won all their five matches and scored a total of 73 goals, while conceding just seven.

While Thailand scored first in the final - through Watcharapon Onsuk in the first minute - Singapore took over thereafter.

Vignesa Pasupathy and Akmal Shaharudin each netted a hat-trick as the team ran riot, with the big score giving them a boost going into the SEA Games in November.

Lim said: "Thailand sent a much younger team and not their strongest, but we also had eight debutants among our 22 players and they did really well playing high-intensity floorball with the hectic schedule."

Skipper Syazni Ramlee added: "We are not happy with where we are, and we want to keep our intensity levels until the final seconds and it showed against Thailand as we want to make it a habit of making every shift count.

"Thailand are not going to be pushovers in the SEA Games but we are just going to focus on our own play and prepare to the best of our abilities."