Asian Para Games: Singapore to take part in archery, powerlifting and track cycling for the first time

SINGAPORE - The Republic will field athletes in archery, powerlifting and track cycling for the first time at the Asian Para Games this year.

This was announced by the Singapore National Paralympic Council (SNPC) on Wednesday (May 9). It added that a total of 42 athletes across 10 sports will fly the flag in Jakarta from Oct 6-13.

The team will comprise a mix of veterans and debutants.

Kevin Wong, chairman of the SNPC and president of the Singapore Disability Sports Council (SDSC) said: "42 athletes have been selected through our selection policy and I'm excited that this Asian Games marks beginning our Paralympic campaign preparations leading up to Tokyo 2020.

"The 3rd Asian Para Games is a regional platform for our athletes to show their true ability against the best of Asia. This will give them a good platform to compare their standard in the region in preparation of the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Paralympics."

"As part of our Tokyo 2020 preparations, we have identified a number of sports that have the potential to qualify and will be working closely with the various sports officials to make sure that our athletes have the best chance and opportunities to succeed. A key aspect will be securing corporate sponsorship and we will be reaching out to companies keen to partner with us and journey with our athletes as they seek to qualify and compete at the Games."

The contingent will be led by Ali Daud, a board member of the SDSC.

In a message to the athletes, he said: "I am confident that we will make Singapore proud. Don't stop, push harder, keep going and together we will succeed."

List of the 42 athletes heading to the Asian Para Games:

Archery

1. Nur Syahidah Binte Alim

2. Fuchs Robert

Athletics

3. Suhairi B Suhani

4. Muhammad Diroy B Noordin

5. Lionel Toh Jun Jie

6. Leow Zi Xiang Zac

7. Norsilawati Binte Sa'at

8. Siti Nurhayati Binte Ali Askar Khan

9. Muhammad Farihin Bin Mazlan

Badminton

10. Tay Wei Ming

Boccia

11. Nurulasyiqah Binte Mohammad Taha

12. Toh Sze Ning

13. Lim Yu Fei Faye

Cycling

14. Emily Lee Seok Bee

15. Tee Wee Leong

16. Ng Hang Siew

Lawn Bowls

17. Faridah Bte Salleh

18. Mawjit Singh s/o Gurmet Singh

Powerlifting

19. Kalai Vanen s/o R Nadeson

Shooting

20. Logaraj s/o Raju

Swimming

21. Wong Zhi Wei

22. Theresa Goh Rui Si

23.Toh Wei Soong

24. Danielle Moi Yan Ting

25. Yip Pin Xiu

26. Sophie Soon

Ten Pin Bowling

27. Mohamed Ismail Bin Hussain

28. Tay Leong Hock

29. Anuar B Saaid

30. Tan Swang Hee

31. Tan Wei Lian

32. Ong Kim Soea

33. Thomas Nathan Chan

34. Wong Kim Yen Wendy

35. Muhammad Sadik B Mohamed Ishak

36. Bahkia B Hashim

37. Yong Phen Chong Thomas

38. Goh Jong Theng Kelvin

39. Muhammad Farhan B Ismail

40. Eric Foo Ming De

41. Diane Neo Pei Lin

42. Mohamad Rausyan B Mohamad