Asian Para Games: Singapore to take part in archery, powerlifting and track cycling for the first time

SINGAPORE - The Republic will field athletes in archery, powerlifting and track cycling for the first time at the Asian Para Games this year.
This was announced by the Singapore National Paralympic Council (SNPC) on Wednesday (May 9). It added that a total of 42 athletes across 10 sports will fly the flag in Jakarta from Oct 6-13.
The team will comprise a mix of veterans and debutants.
Kevin Wong, chairman of the SNPC and president of the Singapore Disability Sports Council (SDSC) said: "42 athletes have been selected through our selection policy and I'm excited that this Asian Games marks beginning our Paralympic campaign preparations leading up to Tokyo 2020.
"The 3rd Asian Para Games is a regional platform for our athletes to show their true ability against the best of Asia. This will give them a good platform to compare their standard in the region in preparation of the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Paralympics."
"As part of our Tokyo 2020 preparations, we have identified a number of sports that have the potential to qualify and will be working closely with the various sports officials to make sure that our athletes have the best chance and opportunities to succeed. A key aspect will be securing corporate sponsorship and we will be reaching out to companies keen to partner with us and journey with our athletes as they seek to qualify and compete at the Games."
The contingent will be led by Ali Daud, a board member of the SDSC.
In a message to the athletes, he said: "I am confident that we will make Singapore proud. Don't stop, push harder, keep going and together we will succeed."
List of the 42 athletes heading to the Asian Para Games:
Archery
1. Nur Syahidah Binte Alim
2. Fuchs Robert
Athletics
3. Suhairi B Suhani
4. Muhammad Diroy B Noordin
5. Lionel Toh Jun Jie
6. Leow Zi Xiang Zac
7. Norsilawati Binte Sa'at
8. Siti Nurhayati Binte Ali Askar Khan
9. Muhammad Farihin Bin Mazlan
Badminton
10. Tay Wei Ming
Boccia
11. Nurulasyiqah Binte Mohammad Taha
12. Toh Sze Ning
13. Lim Yu Fei Faye
Cycling
14. Emily Lee Seok Bee
15. Tee Wee Leong
16. Ng Hang Siew
Lawn Bowls
17. Faridah Bte Salleh
18. Mawjit Singh s/o Gurmet Singh
Powerlifting
19. Kalai Vanen s/o R Nadeson
Shooting
20. Logaraj s/o Raju
Swimming
21. Wong Zhi Wei
22. Theresa Goh Rui Si
23.Toh Wei Soong
24. Danielle Moi Yan Ting
25. Yip Pin Xiu
26. Sophie Soon
Ten Pin Bowling
27. Mohamed Ismail Bin Hussain
28. Tay Leong Hock
29. Anuar B Saaid
30. Tan Swang Hee
31. Tan Wei Lian
32. Ong Kim Soea
33. Thomas Nathan Chan
34. Wong Kim Yen Wendy
35. Muhammad Sadik B Mohamed Ishak
36. Bahkia B Hashim
37. Yong Phen Chong Thomas
38. Goh Jong Theng Kelvin
39. Muhammad Farhan B Ismail
40. Eric Foo Ming De
41. Diane Neo Pei Lin
42. Mohamad Rausyan B Mohamad