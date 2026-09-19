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Asian Olympic boss says politicians need to stay out of sport at Nagoya Games

NAGOYA, Japan, Sept 19 - Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) President Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani said on Saturday that politicians should not be involved in sports, following a diplomatic incident involving a Taiwan government official at the Asian Games.

Taiwan sport minister Lee Yang, a former Olympic badminton champion, was initially blocked from attending a flag-raising ceremony at the Games on Friday, triggering a standoff as the Taiwan delegation refused to participate in protest.

Lee was eventually permitted entry, with the ceremony taking place more than an hour after scheduled. Taiwan's cabinet complained Lee had been subject to "unreasonable obstruction" in a statement and that he had obtained the required access credentials.

Sheikh Joaan said at a press conference he was unaware of the incident but that politicians needed to stay out of sports at the quadrennial Games.

"I think that our focus here is on the athletes and on making sure that everyone, all the athletes, have the equal rights in competing and in having their freedom," the Qatari told reporters in Nagoya.

"So I don't think the politicians or politics should be involved in sports. That's my opinion."

OCA Director General Husain Al-Musallam added that the flag-raising ceremony was meant for the participants in the Games.

"(It's) not for the delegation from the ministry or from the government," he said.

Lee claimed back-to-back badminton gold medals in the men's doubles at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

The buildup to the Aichi-Nagoya Games has been overshadowed by complaints from national team delegations over organisational issues, including transport and the accommodations provided for athletes.

Sheikh Joaan defended the local organisers saying they had been solving accommodation issues as they arise.

"I think everything is hopefully being back on track," he said.

The organisational problems have underscored the massive size of the Games, which include a record 43 sports and 469 medal events, dwarfing the summer Olympics' 32 sports and 329 events.

The OCA defended the size of the programme at Nagoya, which will see the debut of "virtual" taekwondo while retaining breaking (breakdancing) and esports.

"We are very proud that the Asian Games (are) bigger than any other games with low cost," said Al-Musallam. REUTERS