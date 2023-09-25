ST Full-time Report: Wushu exponent wins S’pore’s 1st Hangzhou Asiad medal | Local football ‘standing still’: FAS chief

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.

Dear ST reader,

Singapore gets off the mark at the Asian Games, with wushu exponent Kimberly Ong claiming the country’s first medal on Monday. The quadrennial competition, delayed a year due to Covid-19, features some of the region's best talent. Here are eight world-class athletes set to star in Hangzhou.

Next, Football Association of Singapore president Bernard Tan last Saturday described the state of the local game as “running on the spot” and outlined three areas to address to get it out of the doldrums.

Finally, mixed martial arts fighter Angela Lee has launched a non-profit charity called Fightstory, which will be dedicated to inspiring hope and building a community for those battling with mental health issues. She also opened up about her own personal struggles.

See you again next week. For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport on Instagram.