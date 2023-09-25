ST Full-time Report: Wushu exponent wins S’pore’s 1st Hangzhou Asiad medal | Local football ‘standing still’: FAS chief

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.
Singapore gets off the mark at the Asian Games, with wushu exponent Kimberly Ong claiming the country’s first medal on Monday. The quadrennial competition, delayed a year due to Covid-19, features some of the region's best talent. Here are eight world-class athletes set to star in Hangzhou.
Next, Football Association of Singapore president Bernard Tan last Saturday described the state of the local game as “running on the spot” and outlined three areas to address to get it out of the doldrums.
Finally, mixed martial arts fighter Angela Lee has launched a non-profit charity called Fightstory, which will be dedicated to inspiring hope and building a community for those battling with mental health issues. She also opened up about her own personal struggles.
Wushu exponent Kimberly Ong wins Singapore’s first medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games
The Republic’s last Asiad wushu medal came in 2014 when Tan Yan Ni was third, also in the women’s changquan.
Singapore looks to rejuvenate women’s freestyle sprinters
Coach Gary Tan admits there is “a big concern in our pipeline”, with Quah Ting Wen, 31, and Amanda Lim, 30, still the standard bearers.
Shanti Pereira: How Singapore’s finest sprinter found her speed
As the Asian Games is underway, we examine how the country’s fastest woman – and her coach Luis Cunha – found ways to make her quicker.
Eight athletes to watch at the Asian Games
Among them is Thailand’s badminton world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn, tipped as the favourite for the men’s singles gold.
Singapore football is ‘standing still’ and needs to start running, laments FAS president
In the short term, Bernard Tan wants the Lions to show that they can be competitive in the region again.
Singapore’s alpine skier Faiz Basha back on the mountains; targets 2026 Winter Olympics
MMA fighter Angela Lee opens up about struggle with mental health
Stars set for battle at Singapore Squash Open in November
Among the big names are four-time world champion Ali Farag and world No. 2 Diego Elias.
In The Driver's Seat: As good as Max Verstappen has been, his Red Bull team deserve the greater plaudits
They have wrapped up a sixth constructors’ title but their rivals will be gunning for them next season, writes David Tremayne.
Billiards ace Peter Gilchrist wins two titles in New Zealand to regain world No. 1 spot
While cue sports is out of the Asian Games until 2030, he is eyeing the World Championship in October.
