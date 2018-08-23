Asian Games: Women's foil fencers beat Chinese Taipei to guarantee Singapore's first-ever team medal

Singapore’s Amita Berthier (left) in action against Cheng Hsin of Chinese Taipei in the women’s foil team quarterfinal at the 18th Asian Games on Aug 23, 2018.
Singapore’s Amita Berthier (left) in action against Cheng Hsin of Chinese Taipei in the women’s foil team quarterfinal at the 18th Asian Games on Aug 23, 2018. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Published
32 min ago
Updated
22 sec ago
cnicole@sph.com.sg

JAKARTA - The national women's foil team have created history by winning the Republic's first-ever fencing team medal at the Asian Games on Thursday (Aug 23).

Amita Berthier, Maxine Wong, Titiana Wong and Melanie Huang beat Chinese Taipei 45-19 in the quarter-finals at the Jakarta Convention Centre, and will meet China in the last four on the same day.

Regardless of the semi-final results, Singapore are guaranteed of at least a bronze.

This will be Singapore fencing's second medal at the Asiad level; epee fencer Lim Wei Wen won the Republic's first ever medal in the sport when he clinched bronze at the last Asian Games in 2014.


Singapore’s Amita Berthier (second from left) and her team cheer after defeating Chinese Taipei in the women’s foil team quarterfinal at the 18th Asian Games on Aug 23, 2018. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Enhance your skill sets by upgrading your qualifications
Top MedTech event showcases how the industry is moving forward in the region
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!