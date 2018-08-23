Asian Games: Women's foil fencers beat Chinese Taipei to guarantee Singapore's first-ever team medal

JAKARTA - The national women's foil team have created history by winning the Republic's first-ever fencing team medal at the Asian Games on Thursday (Aug 23).

Amita Berthier, Maxine Wong, Titiana Wong and Melanie Huang beat Chinese Taipei 45-19 in the quarter-finals at the Jakarta Convention Centre, and will meet China in the last four on the same day.

Regardless of the semi-final results, Singapore are guaranteed of at least a bronze.

This will be Singapore fencing's second medal at the Asiad level; epee fencer Lim Wei Wen won the Republic's first ever medal in the sport when he clinched bronze at the last Asian Games in 2014.