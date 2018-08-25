Asian Games: Singapore's women paddlers not complacent despite good draw in team event

JAKARTA - Singapore's top-ranked paddler Feng Tianwei believes the women's table tennis team have to "fight very hard for every round" despite being handed a favourable draw in the Asian Games team event on Saturday (Aug 25).

The Republic, seeded sixth, avoided powerhouses China and Japan after being drawn in Group D with fourth seeds Hong Kong, Malaysia (11th), Vietnam (13th) and Nepal (17th).

Moreover, three-time defending champions and top seeds China are fielding a young team without Olympic and world champion Ding Ning and world No. 2 Liu Shiwen, while second seeds Japan have not included No. 4 Kasumi Ishikawa and No. 6 Mima Ito in their line-up.

"I think their second team is also very strong and will give us a tough time, so all of us have to fight very hard for every round," she said of the Chinese team led by world No. 3 Chen Meng, No. 10 Chen Xingtong and No. 25 Sun Yingsha.

Such is the team's focus that they arrived half an hour early for their training session on Saturday and rarely cracked smiles as they went through the paces at the Jakarta International Expo.

The other three groups have four teams each and world No. 11 Feng noted that fatigue could be a factor as they have to play one more match than their counterparts.

The 31-year-old said: "Overall, everyone's standard is about the same and no team are especially good or bad. No matter which group we're in, the competition will be equally difficult so it's up to us to show what we can do."

The women's team underperformed at the Commonwealth Games in April, when they failed to retain the women's singles and team titles.

But Feng, who lost her singles crown and settled for bronze at the Commonwealth Games, believes she is in better condition entering the Asiad.

"I've made improvements to my physical condition and am getting into the momentum," she added.

"The Asian Games is the biggest competition ahead of the Olympic Games, so I've raised my level (of preparation)."

Team manager Loy Soo Han feels the team's chances of winning a medal at these Games are "more or less the same" as that at the previous edition.

At the 2014 Incheon Asiad, the women's team clinched a joint bronze while Feng won a joint bronze in singles.

The men's doubles pair of Gao Ning and Li Hu also contributed a bronze four years ago but the Republic are not represented in the men's team event this time round.

World No. 47 Yu Mengyu acknowledged that Hong Kong are Singapore's toughest opponents in Group D, but that doesn't mean they can take it easy against other opponents.

"I don't have strong feelings about the draw. No matter who is in our group, we must focus on one match at a time and not just on playing against Hong Kong," said the 29-year-old.

Lin Ye, 22, agreed: "Whether I'm leading or trailing (during a match), I want to fight for every point."

GROUP D FIXTURES

Sunday: S'pore v Nepal (3pm), S'pore v Hong Kong (7pm)

Monday: S'pore v Vietnam (11am), S'pore v Malaysia (3pm)