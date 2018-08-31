Asian Games: Singapore's Ryan Lo wins bronze in Laser Standard but misses out on Olympic qualification

SINGAPORE - Sailor Ryan Lo clinched a bronze for Singapore at the Asian Games in the Laser Standard class on Friday (Aug 31).

Lo, 21, finished third after 12 races at Indonesia's National Sailing Centre in Jakarta, behind gold medallist Ha Jee-min of South Korea and Malaysia's Khairulnizam Afendy (silver).

The result means Lo narrowly missed out on automatic qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, with the berth on offer at the Asian Games going to his Malaysian rival.

Champion Ha had secured qualification prior to the Games.

The Republic are already assured of a gold from 49erFX duo Kimberly Lim and Cecilia Low, who had built up an insurmountable lead on the penultimate day of racing on Wednesday.