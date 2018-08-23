Asian Games: Singapore bowlers win bronze in men's trios to add to medal in similar women's event

PALEMBANG - Singapore bowlers Muhammad Jaris Goh, Alex Chong and Darren Ong clinched a bronze medal at the Asian Games' men's trios event on Thursday (Aug 23), raising the country's tally to one gold and five bronzes.

They finished with 4,226 pinfalls, behind gold-medal winners Japan (4,344) and silver medallists Malaysia (4,235).

In a tight affair at Palembang's Jakabaring Bowling Centre, the trio were pushed by the likes of South Korea, Chinese Taipei and Indonesia, but hung on to earn a spot on the podium.

The team followed in the footsteps of Daphne Tan, Joey Yeo and Bernice Lim, who also struck bronze in the women's event on Wednesday.

The other men's trio of Basil Ng, Jonovan Neo and Cheah Ray Han finished 26th out of 33 entries in the event, with a 3,769 total.

Goh and Co are the first male bowlers to win a medal at the Asian Games since 2010, when Remy Ong and Jason Yeong-Nathan took silver in the men's doubles.