Asian Games: Poor start, poor time, but Singapore rower Joan Poh has one more shot at final

PALEMBANG - Windy conditions saw Singapore rower Joan Poh start conservatively in the Asian Games' women's 2,000m single sculls heats in Palembang on Sunday (Aug 19).

The move saw the 27-year-old fall back early in the race, leaving too high a mountain to climb. She finished fifth of six rowers, in a time of 9min 48.40sec - 51.74sec behind heat winner Huang Yi-ting.

Chinese Taipei's Huang qualified directly for Thursday's final, along with China's Chen Yunxia, the winner of the second heat.

The time is far off Poh's personal best of 7:45.56, but this does not mean that her Asiad is over. She, along with the eight other competitors will compete in Tuesday's repechage, to battle for the remaining four spots in the final.

"Conditions were very rough at the start, with strong winds and waves. I was conservative, because I saw a few rowers in the races before mine get stuck, and were basically out of the race from the get go," she said.

"From then, I was just fighting to get back into the race."

Still, Poh vowed not to be disheartened, saying: "i just want to focus on my processes, and recognise what I could have done better, and how to attack the next one, because conditions will be similar."

Her target was to make the final, and that has not changed.

"Not being able to make the final means I have to recalibrate my preparation. But that's just what we have to do."