Asian Games organising chief apologises on final day for logistical errors

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Asian Games organising committee president Hideaki Omura said organisers had faced “unforeseen challenges” and responded to them on a day-to-day basis.

TOKYO – Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games organising committee president Hideaki Omura apologised on Oct 4, the final day of the event, for a series of logistical glitches, including delays in accommodation check-ins and transportation.

Omura, the governor of host Aichi Prefecture since 2011 who is in his fourth term, had refrained from publicly addressing the issues despite mounting criticism of the management of the games.

At a news conference, Omura said organisers had faced “unforeseen challenges” and responded to them on a day-to-day basis.

For the Asian Games, athletes stayed on a large cruise ship, in container-style accommodation and at hotels, as organisers opted not to build an athletes’ village in a cost-cutting move.

However, some taller athletes who lodged in the container units complained that the beds were not long enough, while others criticised long waits to board the cruise ship and complete check-in procedures.

Omura explained that organisers “immediately responded” to complaints from taller athletes by providing bed extenders, and acknowledged they were unable to deal smoothly with participants who had not registered in advance.

Regarding athlete transportation, Omura acknowledged there had been cases of bus delays, saying, “We sincerely accept such feedback and apologise for the inconvenience caused to athletes.” KYODO NEWS