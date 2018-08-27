Asian Games: Nurzuhairah wins Singapore's first silat silver medal

SINGAPORE - Nurzuhairah Yazid won Singapore's pencak silat's first silver medal at the Asian Games when she placed second in the women's tunggal (singles) category on Monday morning (Aug 27) at the Padepokan Pencak Silat TMII venue in Jakarta.

Nurzuhairah, 20, scored 445 points in her artistic routine, to finish behind Indonesia's Puspa Arumsari, who scored 467. The bronze medal went to Filipina Cherry May Regaldo, who scored 444.

Silat is an Asiad medal sport for the first time in Indonesia.

Nurul Shafiqah Mohd Saiful clinched the Republic's first medal in the sport - a joint bronze medal - in the women's Class B (50-55kg) match category on Sunday.

She was followed later in the day by Siti Khadijah Mohd Shahrem and Sheik Farhan Sheik Alau'ddin, who both also won joint bronze medals in the women's Class C (55-60kg) and the men's Class J (90-95kg), respectively.

Sheik Ferdous, Farhan's older brother, will compete in the Class I (85-90kg) category final at 3pm (Singapore time) on Monday.