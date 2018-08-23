Asian Games: Joseph Schooling tops men's 50m butterfly heats in 23.84 seconds

JAKARTA - Singapore swimmer Joseph Schooling is in line for another individual medal at the Asian Games, after topping the men's 50m butterfly heats in 23.84 seconds on Thursday morning (Aug 23).

China's Wang Peng (23.89sec) and Kazakhstan's Adilbek Mussin (23.91sec) completed the top three seeds for the finals at the Gelora Bung Karno Aquatic Centre on Thursday evening.

China's Li Zhuhao, who clinched the silver in the men's 100m butterfly on Wednesday, was sixth overall (24.13sec). Singaporean Teong Tzen Wei's 24.28sec effort placed him ninth overall, just missing out on the final.

Schooling said: "It's always hard to get up in the morning after a very long few days... I am starting to feel a little tired, but it just means you've got to grind through it.

"We train day in and day out to replicate scenarios like this and you got to be a man and step it up and not complain.

"I'm not complaining at all; I'm excited for tonight. We'll see what happens. I don't like thinking ahead; there are fast people in the final tonight, so I'm just trying to focus on myself.

"I've been feeling good this meet, so I'll try to finish my last individual event strong. It'll be fun."

The 23-year-old Schooling won a silver medal in this event at the 2014 Asiad in Incheon, South Korea, in 23.70, with China's Shi Yang taking the gold medal then in a Games record of 23.46sec.

The Olympic 100m fly champion clocked the current national record of 22.93sec at the Fina World Championships in 2017.

Schooling already has an individual gold in his bag, when he retained his men's 100m fly title in a Games record of 51.04sec on Wednesday night. He was also part of the men's 4x100m and 4x200m freestyle teams that clinched bronze earlier in the week.

Also in the finals on Thursday night are Singapore swimmers Roanne Ho, Quah Zheng Wen, Francis Fong, and the women’s 4x100m medley relay teams.

Ho, 25, clocked 31.59sec to place sixth overall in the women’s 50m breaststroke heats, while Quah, 21, and Fong, 18, were sixth (2:02.68) and eighth (2:03.35) in the men’s 200m backstroke preliminaries.

The quartet of Hoong En Qi, Samantha Yeo, Quah Jing Wen and Cherlyn Yeoh were fourth overall in the women’s medley heats in 4:12.73, behind Japan (4:01.65), China (4:02.67) and South Korea (4:10.94).

The swimming finals will start at 7pm Singapore time.