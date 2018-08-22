Asian Games: Joseph Schooling tops men's 100m butterfly heats; Quah Zheng Wen fourth overall

JAKARTA - Joseph Schooling will bid to retain his Asian Games 100m butterfly crown on Wednesday night (Aug 22) after qualifying for the final in 52.31 seconds.

The Singaporean was top in his heat and top overall at the Gelora Bung Karno Aquatic Centre on Wednesday morning.

Teammate Quah Zheng Wen, who also qualified for the final, clocked 52.76sec to finish second in his heat and fourth overall.

Schooling, the Olympic champion in the men's 100m butterfly, won the event at the last Asian Games in 2014 in Games record time of 51.76sec. In doing so, he ended Singapore's 32-year wait for an Asian Games men's medal. The 23-year-old also won a silver in the 50m butterfly and bronze in the 200m butterfly then.

Schooling said: "The first 50m felt fine, I was building into it and it was nothing too bad. I was solid on the way back and saw the Kazakh swimmer really go, so it was a nice spurt at the end and I got my hand on the wall first. I wanted a medal lane for tonight.

"It starts all over again: What you did two years ago doesn't have any bearing on what you do now, so I am expecting a good race tonight and I am looking forward to it."

Schooling featured in the bronze medal-winning men's 4x200m freestyle relay on Monday and swam in the heats of the 50m freestyle on Tuesday.

Japan's Yuki Kobori (52.47sec) is second overall for the men's 100m fly finals on Monday evening, followed by China's Li Zhuhao (52.50sec).

Schooling acknowledged keeping track of the progress of his competitors, such as Li, and said: "He swam quite well at the Chinese national championships and I am expecting him to drop more time tonight (in this event).

"But you know, I don't really care about anyone else; it's all about focusing on myself tonight. That's all I can control."

The swimming finals will take place from 7pm Singapore time.