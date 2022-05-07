Asian Games in Hangzhou postponed to next year

BEIJING • The Asian Games, due to take place in the Chinese city of Hangzhou in September, have been postponed to next year because of the coronavirus, organisers announced yesterday.

The multi-sport event, second in scale only to the Summer Olympics and which typically attracts more than 10,000 athletes from across the region, was scheduled for Sept 10 to 25, but has now been delayed as China tries to stamp out a large resurgence of Covid-19 infections in several parts of the country.

Question marks had been raised over the Games taking place as Hangzhou lies less than 200km from Shanghai, which has endured a weeks-long lockdown as part of the ruling Communist Party's zero-tolerance approach towards the coronavirus.

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) said the decision to postpone "was taken by all the stakeholders after carefully considering the pandemic situation and the size of the Games". New dates for the quadrennial Asiad will be announced "in the near future", it added.

The Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee added on the Chinese version of its website: "With the support and guidance of the OCA and the Chinese Olympic Committee, we will continue to do a good job in the preparatory work and believe that the postponed Hangzhou Asian Games will be a complete success."

Organisers said last month that Hangzhou, a city of 12 million in eastern China, had finished constructing some 56 competition venues for the Asian Games and Asian Para Games.

At the time, they indicated that they planned to hold the event under a virus control plan that "learns from the successful experience" of the Beijing Winter Olympics, which were held in February in a strict Covid-19-secure bubble.

Hangzhou was poised to become the third Chinese city to host the continental Games after Beijing in 1990 and Guangzhou in 2010.

Some events were due to be held in other provincial cities, including Ningbo, Wenzhou, Huzhou, Shaoxing and Jinhua.

At the 2018 edition co-hosted in Jakarta and Palembang, China topped the medal standings, continuing an unbroken sequence since 1982.

The OCA also said the Asian Youth Games, scheduled to be held in December in the Chinese city of Shantou, would be cancelled having already been postponed once.

The World University Games, scheduled to begin next month in Chengdu and already delayed from last year, will be pushed back to next year.

Almost all international sport has ground to a halt in China since Covid-19 emerged in Wuhan in late 2019. The Beijing Games were an exception, but they were held in a strict "closed loop" with everyone inside it, including athletes, staff, volunteers and media, taking daily Covid-19 tests and not allowed to venture into the wider city or have contact with the public.