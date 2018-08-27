Asian Games: Daphne Tan and Joey Yeo fail to make women's step-ladder finals

Daphne Tan (right) and Joey Yeo taking part in the first block of Women's Masters in bowling at Jakabaring Bowling Center, on Aug 26, 2018. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
PALEMBANG

PALEMBANG - They played themselves into a good position to make the Asian Games women's step-ladder final after Sunday's (Aug 26) first block at the Jakabaring Bowling Centre.

But both Singapore bowlers Joey Yeo and Daphne Tan failed to make the cut after the medium-oil second block on Monday.

Yeo's 3,837 total was just 10 pins short of South Korean Lee Yeon-ji's 3,847 score, while Tan's 3,808 total saw her end in fifth spot.

Japan's Mirai Ishimoto (3,948) topped the standings with South Korea's Lee Na-young (3,854) second, ahead of compatriot Lee. The step-ladder finals take place later on Monday afternoon.

 
