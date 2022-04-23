Asian Games could be delayed

SHANGHAI • The 2022 Asian Games in China are facing the "possibility" of being postponed, a senior official told Agence France-Presse on Thursday, after rumours emerged that they could be moved to next year.

The Olympic-sized event is scheduled to be held in September in Hangzhou near Shanghai, which is grappling with a major coronavirus outbreak.

"No official decision has been taken by the committee until now, but there is a possibility that it will be postponed," said Kuwait's Husain Al-Musallam, director-general of the Olympic Council of Asia, the Games' governing body.

Earlier this week, the first trial of the diving event for the upcoming 2022 World Championships and Games was postponed to an unconfirmed date due to Covid-19 countermeasures.

According to the SwimSwam website, the Chinese Nationals have been tentatively pushed back to next month, while the Chinese Spring Championships have been delayed indefinitely for the same reason.

Most international sports events have been on hold in China since the Covid-19 pandemic, although Beijing hosted the Winter Olympics in a strict bio-bubble in February.

Shanghai, China's biggest city, has witnessed the country's worst outbreak in two years, with weeks-long restrictions keeping most of its 25 million inhabitants confined to their homes.

All 56 competition venues for the Games have already been completed, the Chinese organisers said this month, promising to publish a virus-control plan that takes its cue from the Winter Olympics.

"We're now just making a few final adjustments and improvements to the facilities," Lu Chunjiang, an official in charge of operations at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre, told state broadcaster CCTV.

Hangzhou, less than 200km from Shanghai, is scheduled to hold the Games from Sept 10 to 25, becoming the third Chinese host city after Beijing in 1990 and Guangzhou in 2010.

On Monday, the Singapore National Olympic Council announced that a 382-strong contingent will compete at the Games, marking the largest group to represent the Republic at the quadrennial event.