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Asian Games: 11-year-old Japanese wins e-sports gold

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Japan's Yuki Kurihara competes in the Puyo Puyo Champions final of the eSports event during the 2026 Asian Games at the Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname on September 26, 2026. Japan's 11-year-old eSports prodigy Yuki Kurihara won Asian Games gold on September 26 in style after thrashing a series of opponents up to three times his age. (Photo by JIJI PRESS / AFP) / Japan OUT

Japan's Yuki Kurihara thrashed a series of opponents up to three times his age on his way to gold.

PHOTO: AFP

NAGOYA, Japan – Japan’s 11-year-old e-sports prodigy Yuki Kurihara said he was “embarrassed” after winning an Asian Games gold on Sept 26 by thrashing a series of opponents up to three times his age.

The bespectacled primary school pupil, believed to be the youngest competitor at the Games in Aichi-Nagoya, won the Puyo Puyo Champions final 10-2.

He is host country Japan’s youngest athlete in Asian Games history.

Puyo Puyo Champions is a puzzle game in which players try to clear their screen of coloured blobs by lining them up and popping them.

Look unruffled throughout, Yuki waltzed into the gold-medal match with a series of dazzling displays.

He crushed Thailand’s Tanarak Wongkitkun – a relative veteran at 28 – 10-1 in the semi-finals to ensure at least a silver medal.

In the final, he barely raised a smile after he beat South Korea’s 24-year-old Kang Dongshin, having gone down 1-0 early on.

“To be completely honest, I felt a bit embarrassed, so I couldn’t really show my expressions or change my face much,” he said.

Standing on the podium, he bowed slightly as he received his gold medal and gave a small wave to the arena.

“I’m really happy. The gold medal is really beautiful, shiny and heavy,” he said. “Also, the plush toy is super cute, and it’s cool that it is gold-coloured too.”

Yuki started playing Puyo Puyo in his first year of primary school and soon started competing and winning in tournaments. He obtained his pro licence in April and regularly beats adults.

“It’s hard having to balance it with school and cram school, but it’s really fun,” he said ahead of the Games.

“It’s the summer holidays now, so I have a lot of time to practise. I want to practise a lot and develop some new strengths.”

There are no publicly available records of youngest medallists in the history of the Asian Games, which were first contested in 1951.

But Indonesia’s Bunga Nyimas won bronze in women’s skateboarding aged 12 in Jakarta in 2018. Cui Chenxi, 13, won Games gold when she triumphed in the women’s street skateboarding event three years ago in Hangzhou. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.