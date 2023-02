SINGAPORE – Over the next three years, the World Aquatics Championships will make its home in Asia. The 2023 edition will be held in Fukuoka in July before heading to Doha next February. Singapore will then stage the 2025 competition, completing the unprecedented hat-trick for the continent.

The previous 19 editions saw only three Asian host cities (Fukuoka, Shanghai and Gwangju) but this trend of a major sporting event moving East is increasingly common.