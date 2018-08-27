Asian Games: China's Su Bingtian is fastest man in Asia as continent's best continues to make inroads

The men knelt in dead silence, waited for a gun, and then hurtled down the track accompanied by a lively roar. Before a crowd too small for such a big race, it was a flashing figure in red from Zhongshan, China, who burst through the light haze to win the men's 100m final in Jakarta last night.

Every fraction counts in a short race and Su Bingtian, 28, won in 9.92 seconds and broke the Asian Games record by 0.01.

One might say he was fractionally hampered by his reaction time of 0.143, which was the slowest of the first four runners. Still, he had done what he needed to: He was faster than everyone else and faster than anyone before at these Games.

The crowd loyally chanted for their young favourite Lalu Muhammad Zohri, 18, but he finished seventh. Tosin Ogunode, the brother of Femi, the 2014 champion, took the silver and Ryota Yamagata of Japan grabbed the bronze.

Later, with a flag of China draped over him, Su said: "It's only a 0.01 gap between my best time. There's no perfect race. There's some disappointment in everything but, at least from the race, I know I have the potential.

"It's like a magic spell breaking because I've never had a gold medal at the Asian Games and it's an important time for me. I don't like to disappoint the Chinese people."

Minutes earlier in the women's final, Bahrain's Edidiong Odiong, 21, surged late, lunged for the tape and then leapt in delight as a photo finish showed she had triumphed in 11.30sec.



So close was the finish that the first three runners were separated by 0.03 of a second. India's Dutee Chand was second in 11.32 and China's Wei Yongli, the fastest woman in Asia this year at 10.99, was third at 11.33.

The 100m is a race of no hesitation, fans on their feet and runners who look like they might take off into the Indonesian sky at any time. But that is an illusion for, although Odiong's time of 11.30 looked fast, by world standards it was slow. In Rio 2016, Elaine Thompson won in 10.71.

Sprinting, where size and fast-twitch muscle play a role, is where Asia is still playing catch-up. An ambitious continent has made a dent in numerous sports internationally but this short-distance challenge will take us a long time.

Japan have beaten South Africa in a rugby World Cup, a Singaporean beat Michael Phelps in water, India is the No. 1 Test cricket nation and the National Basketball Association is familiar with our talent. But getting into the Olympic 100m final is a challenge.

ASIA'S QUICKEST MEN AT 10 GAMES

1982 Rabuan Pit (Mas), 10.68sec 1986 Talal Mansour (Qat), 10.30 Games record 1990 Talal Mansour, 10.30 1994 Talal Mansour, 10.18 GR 1998 Koji Ito (Jpn), 10.05, GR 2002 Jamal Al-Saffar (Ksa), 10.24 2006 Yahya Habeeb (Ksa), 10.32 2010 Lao Yi (Chn), 10.24 2014 Femi Ogunode (Qat), 9.93 GR 2018 Su Bingtian (Chn), 9.92 GR

Yet even though foreign sprinters outstrip us now, we do have some history and a future. In 1932, Takayoshi Yoshioka of Japan got to the 100m final at the Olympics and at one point was the joint-world record holder with a 10.30. No Asian has made a final since but quick steps are being made.

In Rio, Japan won a swift silver in the 4x100m relay final and the next year a brisk bronze at the World Championships. In the 100m at Rio, in the three semi-finals, there was one Iranian and two runners from China, Japan and Bahrain respectively. People hear our footsteps.

Meanwhile, at least Asia is pushing hard at its own barriers. Su ran 9.91 twice in the span of eight days this year and has shown nerve by almost reproducing that time here under pressure.

Earlier in the day, Singapore hurdler Dipna Lim-Prasad set a national record during the heats of the 400m hurdles, clocking 58.93sec to finish seventh overall and qualify for today's final.

Her old national mark of 59.24sec was set at the 2015 SEA Games in Singapore.

The 27-year-old, who is now the first Singaporean woman to go below 59 seconds in the event, said: "Of course a personal best is always good but it was a sub-59 and that detail was what made it special for me, because I've been chasing that for a long time.

"This race wasn't perfect, I did hesitate a couple of hurdles and there's still room to improve, I'm just hoping it all comes together again. I know I've got more to give." •