Ashiq 'not usual self' in world youth title defeat

Singapore professional boxer Muhammad Ashiq failed in his bid to win the World Boxing Council (WBC) youth world super bantamweight (up to 55.3kg) title yesterday, after he fell to Thailand's Thattana Luangphon at the Workpoint Studios in Bangkok.

Ashiq, 23, lost via technical knockout to Thattana, 21.

The defeat is the first in the professional career of the Singaporean, who had won six and drawn one of his previous fights.

Thattana, meanwhile, improved his record to four wins and one draw.

The WBC is one of the world's four major sanctioning bodies for boxing, alongside the World Boxing Organisation, the International Boxing Federation and the World Boxing Association.

It introduced the world youth title in 1999 for up-and-coming fighters under 24.

Arvind Lalwani, Ashiq's trainer and promoter, said the boxer started his bout slow and did not seem his "usual self".

But Lalwani added: "This isn't a setback. It's just a small bump in the road.

"He is young and has a lot of time. He is still developing as a fighter and this experience will only make him better."

Another Singaporean, Rafi Majid, also lost at the same event in Bangkok last night.

The 38-year-old, who is also trained by Lalwani, lost via unanimous decision in his six-round super middleweight (up to 76.2kg) bout with Chaloemporn Sawatsuk.