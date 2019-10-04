Asher-Smith is star in her own right after 200m gold

DOHA • Jessica Ennis-Hill's heptathlon gold medal on Super Saturday at the 2012 London Olympics inspired a young kit carrier that night to pursue her dream of becoming a champion. On Wednesday, that dream came true for Dina Asher-Smith.

The 23-year-old wrote another page in British athletics history by becoming their first female sprint world champion. Her dominant performance in winning the 200m in a national record of 21.88sec added to her 100m silver on Sunday.

With top contenders, including defending world and Olympic champions in Dutchwoman Dafne Schippers and Jamaica's Elaine Thompson, skipping the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Asher-Smith proved a class act.

She recalled being inspired at the Olympic Stadium, watching Ennis-Hill, who was one of three British victors that night, along with Greg Rutherford in the long jump and Mo Farah in the 10,000m.

The erudite Asher-Smith completed her history degree while managing her athletics career, so there was extra satisfaction that her first global title comes at the same age as both her British idols, Ennis-Hill (2009) and 400m star Christine Ohuruogu (2007).

"It means a lot to be even mentioned in the same sentence," she said at a press conference.

"It is no secret that I admire Jess and Christine immensely. What they achieved is an inspiration to me and to other women. Chrissie has even been texting me every day giving me encouragement."

The United States, who won the 100m through Tori Bowie in 2017 but had been a non-factor in other women's sprint events in Doha, also benefited from the pullouts as Brittany Brown grabbed the silver in 22.22sec. Switzerland's Mujinga Kambundji (22.51sec) completed the podium.



Dina Asher-Smith (third from left) of Britain on her way to winning the women's 200m final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha. Her time of 21.88sec is a British record. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Asher-Smith dedicated her gold to her coach John Blackie.

"I have known him since I was eight. Even when I was little and still trying to jump over hurdles and do long jump, he would say, 'Please watch yourself, stay fit, please do not try them because you can do special things'," she said.

"So this medal is for his patience, intelligence and wisdom."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS