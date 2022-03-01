Sporting Life

As Ukraine suffers, sport shows off its true colours

Assistant Sports Editor
Updated
Published
4 min ago
Solidarity has a new look. In a sporting world divided by different shades, blue and yellow has become the uniform of choice. A Premier League team draped itself in those colours as did an Italian fifth-division side. Tennis players tweeted hearts in those colours, Frankfurt's stadium was lit in those colours and fans waved posters in those colours.

On fields and in the stands, the colours of Ukraine are binding sportspeople. Blue and yellow have become symbols of empathy and protest, peace and unity. Sport usually paints pretty, passing pictures but this is a distinctly powerful one.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 01, 2022, with the headline As Ukraine suffers, sport shows off its true colours. Subscribe

