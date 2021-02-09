As sport tries to sing a song of equality, Mori goes off-key

Some men evidently have an usher complex which might explain why they constantly want to show women their place. "Place" as in the kitchen which is what women sports commentators get told. "Place" as in attend a meeting but hold your tongue. "Place" as in the second rung in prize money in most sports.

"Know your place" is patriarchy's outdated, unpleasant, undying war cry and it still echoes. What else did Tokyo Olympics head Yoshiro Mori mean when he claimed that women talk too much in meetings?