As fit as i can be: Nunes

Comeback jockey Manoel Nunes had a spring in his step after he jumped off Knight Love in the last of four barrier trials on Friday.

Sidelined for more than three months by a neck injury suffered in a race fall in June, the three-time Singapore champion jockey had been longing for the day he could finally return to the saddle.

Back riding trackwork for one week, the hard-working Brazilian has not been loafing around.

He plunged right back into the thick of things from Day 1, and was glad to see he had held up well on the eve of his riding comeback on Saturday.

"I feel fine, there is no problem, no pain, thank God. I feel comfortable and I'm fit to ride at my first meeting tomorrow," said Nunes.

"I've been riding seven to eight horses in trackwork every day since Saturday, and that's my normal load. I also rode at the trials last Thursday and this morning.

"My weight is around my usual riding weight of 53.5kg."

What may look like a punishing schedule was Nunes' way of coping with the high likelihood of being thrown in at the deep end first-up. A soft re-entry would have been ideal, but he knew it was wishful thinking.

"I thought four or five rides would be a good number to start with, but I ended up with eight rides. No choice, I tried my best to make everybody happy," said Nunes, who still holds an unassailable lead in the jockeys' premiership with 10 meetings to go.

"In the end, I had to get off three rides: See Yah, Chivalric Knight and Petrograd.

"I knew I could get many rides, and that was why I had to get as fit as I could as I haven't ridden for three months. It wasn't easy.