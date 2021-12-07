Aruna serves for next generation of African paddlers

  • Published
    34 min ago
Having experienced firsthand the struggles of pursuing a professional table tennis career, Nigeria's top paddler Quadri Aruna tries his best to ensure the next generation will have an easier time.

Away from travelling and competing, he donates equipment and kits to the Nigerian Table Tennis Federation and local orphanages, while also organising table tennis competitions for youth in the country. He also sponsored equipment for six youth players in Nigeria for 12 months, including Under-13 world No. 1 Musa Mustapha this year.

December 07, 2021
