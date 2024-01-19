Arthur, Bradburn and Puttick quit Pakistan academy roles

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - England v Pakistan - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - November 11, 2023 Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur before the match REUTERS/Andrew Boyers/ File photo
Cricket - Scotland v England - One Day International - Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh, Britain - June 10, 2018 Scotland coach Grant Bradburn after the match Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough/ File photo REUTERS
Updated
33 sec ago
Published
35 sec ago

Mickey Arthur, Grant Bradburn and Andrew Puttick have quit their positions at Pakistan's National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore, the country's cricket board has said.

Arthur was appointed the director of men's cricket in April last year, while Bradburn was made the head coach and Puttick the batting coach.

Pakistan's failure to make the knockout stage of the 50-overs World Cup in India in November prompted the board to remove them from the national team coaching staff and put them in charge of the NCA.

Former captain Mohammad Hafeez served both as team director and head coach during a recent tour of Australia, where Pakistan lost all three tests.

"All three individuals informed the Pakistan Cricket Board of their decision to leave their respective jobs by the end of January 2024," the board said in a statement on Thursday.

"The decision was taken amicably between all the stakeholders."

Arthur remains Derbyshire's head coach, a role he maintained while doing Pakistan duties.

Bradburn has taken over as Glamorgan's head coach, and Puttick has joined Afghanistan's coaching staff. REUTERS

