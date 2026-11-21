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Nov 21 - Artemis and the US SailGP Team boosted their hopes of securing the final spot in SailGP's season-ending Grand Final in Abu Dhabi by claiming crucial race wins on the opening day of the Dubai SailGP event on Saturday.

Taylor Canfield led a strong recovery for the Americans in Group A, guiding his crew from seventh to fourth in the opening race before delivering victory in the second.

Los Gallos finished second, with Germany taking third, while Emirates GBR could manage only sixth after failing to capitalise on a race restart.

The result marked another milestone in Canfield's comeback after surgery on a broken collarbone less than two months ago. The Americans' surge handed them an important advantage in their battle with Emirates GBR for a place in the season finale.

In Group B, Nathan Outteridge's Artemis underlined their credentials by taking control of the second race from the start, leading around the opening mark before securing victory ahead of France and ROCKWOOL Racing.

The Bonds Flying Roos, already assured of a Grand Final berth, recovered from a difficult start to finish fourth.

While Emirates GBR face an uphill battle after a disappointing opening day, Artemis and the United States seized the initiative in the race to Abu Dhabi, with Sunday's racing set to play a decisive role in determining the Grand Final lineup.

"We do watch the other fleet and saw the US had a good one but that doesn't really affect us, we were more prepping for our own race," Outteridge said.

"It's tricky out here and we were happy with that start but there's plenty more to do." REUTERS