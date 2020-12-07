Around the world in five days for charity

Travelling overseas may not be an option for many now, but that will not stop staff, friends, partners and associates of Singapore-based shipping company Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) and group company Kenon Holdings from aiming to cover the circumference of the earth - 40,075km - collectively through virtual means to raise $1 million for seven charities.

This quest to circumnavigate the globe will start today and end on Friday. The funds raised will go to six local charities - the Children's Aid Society, Community Chest, Ronald McDonald House Charities, The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund, Singapore Environment Council and Willing Hearts - and international organisation, Mercy Ships, which operates the largest non-governmental hospital ship in the world.

Having been approved as part of Singapore's Fortitude Budget, the Tote Board is matching up to $310,000 of the funds raised for the local charities.

So far, $850,000 has been raised through pledges from 45 corporate sponsors and individuals. This amount is inclusive of the Tote Board's dollar-to-dollar matching scheme.

EPS chief executive officer Cyril Ducau said: "EPS has proudly called the Lion City home for over 30 years and is dedicated to the decarbonisation of the shipping industry and the preservation of the environment for future generations.

"That's why we support causes that benefit the environment and the well-being of children. The EPS Around the World fundraiser is an excellent opportunity to support our community directly in today's difficult economic environment. It's also a fun way to bring our 5,000 employees and our friends together by working towards a shared and ambitious goal."

The fundraiser will culminate in a 'Move Together Day' on Friday.

Tan Bee Heong, general manager of the ST School Pocket Money Fund said: "We are grateful to be included in this meaningful and unique fundraising initiative as more funds are needed for our needy students in this pandemic."

Those who want to contribute towards the collective 40,075km can track their runs, walks or cycling trips on Strava from Dec 7-11.

•Donations can also be made to the various local charities on giving.sg

•To contribute to Mercy Ships, put EPS Cares in the subject of your email to : corinne.kemp@mercyships.org corpcomms@epshipping.com.sg