Argentina to play Wales in Rugby World Cup quarter-final after beating Japan

NANTES – Mateo Carreras scored a hat-trick of tries as Argentina beat Japan 39-27 in a thriller in Nantes on Sunday to set up a World Cup quarter-final against Wales.

Los Pumas finished as Pool D runners-up behind England and booked a date against the Welsh in Marseille next weekend. Defeat meant Japan failed to advance to the knockout phase.

“We like to be a fighting team and we fight for everything, but the resilience of this team is what makes the difference here. I am really proud of the team on how we fought,” said Argentina captain Julian Montoya.

“We want to win every game, we started the game with England not the way we wanted to and we were upset with our performance,” he added in reference to an opening pool 27-10 loss to the English followed up by victories over Samoa (19-10) and Chile (59-5).

Montoya’s counterpart Kazuki Himeno said he was “really disappointed” with the result.

“We talked about climbing Mount Everest, we didn’t get to the summit and have the Cherry Blossoms at the top. However, our legacy and the culture of Japanese rugby will continue and believe we will improve from now on.”

Jamie Joseph, whose seven-year reign as Japan coach ended with the defeat, added: “I guess as a coach you can’t ask for much more.

“My boys gave everything, they are behind me breaking down crying. We conceded some soft tries, that’s the hurting part, but it will go away with time.”

Argentina’s Santiago Chocobares scored a try after 67 seconds but that served only as an appetiser for a thrilling contest between two well-matched teams.

Emiliano Boffelli also crossed for a try and contributed nine points from the kicking tee for Argentina as the twice World Cup semi-finalists returned to the knockout stages after missing out in 2019.

“It’s been so competitive, everyone’s fighting for their lives,” said a relieved Pumas coach Michael Cheika.

“We gave them a few easy entries back into the game but you look on the positive and if we can turn that around next week, maybe we’ll be a chance.”

Japan, whose run to the quarter-finals on home soil four years ago captured the hearts of a nation, head home despite a battling performance and tries from lock Amato Fakatava, scrum-half Naoto Saito and replacement winger Jone Naikabula.

The Pumas made the perfect start, driving a maul up the middle of the pitch before releasing the ball to Chocobares, who skipped through the defensive line and rounded the last defender to touch down.