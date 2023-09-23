Argentina solid enough to beat Samoa in World Cup Pool D

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool D - Argentina v Samoa - Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Etienne, France - September 22, 2023 Samoa's Tumua Manu in action with Argentina's Emiliano Boffelli REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool D - Argentina v Samoa - Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Etienne, France - September 22, 2023 Argentina's Julian Montoya celebrates after the match REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool D - Argentina v Samoa - Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Etienne, France - September 22, 2023 Samoa's Jonathan Taumateine REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool D - Argentina v Samoa - Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Etienne, France - September 22, 2023 Argentina's Julian Montoya in action REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
SAINT ETIENNE, France - Argentina claimed their first win in this year's Rugby World Cup as they beat Samoa 19-10 to stay on course for a quarter-final spot in a tight Pool D on Friday.

Emiliano Boffelli scored the only try and kicked 11 points, Nicolas Sanchez adding a late penalty, to reward the Pumas' domination at the Stade Geoffroy Guichard after their initial defeat by England.

Samoa, who had Duncan Paia'aua sin-binned in the first minute, threatened a comeback with Sama Malolo's late converted try adding to Christian Leali'ifano's penalty, but it was too little, too late.

England lead Pool D with nine points from two games, four points ahead of Samoa and third-placed Japan with Argentina in fourth place on four points. REUTERS

