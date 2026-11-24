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Nov 24 - Argentina have been forced into six squad changes ahead of their Nations Championship seventh-place playoff against Scotland at Twickenham on Sunday, the Pumas said on Tuesday.

• Pablo Matera, who acted as captain during the competition this month, is out for personal reasons, while prop Boris Wenger has a facial injury suffered early in last Saturday’s 45-17 loss to France in Paris

• Wenger’s replacement Mayco Vivas was sent off in the second half and is suspended

• Argentina will also be without back Bautista Delguy, who is sidelined with a knee injury. He went off inside the opening 10 minutes last Saturday while Santiago Chocobares has a muscle injury, while Mateo Carreras is out with a shoulder injury

• There is a first senior call-up for 19-year-old Clermont fly-half Juan Segundo Martín Montilla, while one-cap winger Santiago Pernas has also been drafted in.

• The 35-year-old Matias Moroni, who is one test away from a century of caps, has also been drafted in

• The forward replacements are flanker Santiago Grondona, hooker Ignacio Ruiz and prop Rodrigo Martinez, who has won four caps since making his debut five years ago. REUTERS