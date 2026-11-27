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LONDON, Nov 27 - Argentina coach Felipe Contepomi on Friday announced six changes to his lineup to face Scotland in their Nations Championship seventh-place playoff clash at Twickenham on Sunday.

• Rodrigo Martinez was only called up to join the injury-hit squad earlier this week but goes straight into the front row in place of Boris Wenger, who suffered a facial injury early in last Saturday’s 45–17 loss to France in Paris

• Pedro Rubiolo returns to the second row instead of Tomas Lavanini, while Joaquin Moro comes in for Facundo Isa at flanker. Juan Martin Scelzo is at number eight, having played on the side of the scrum against France

• Among the backs, Gonzalo Garcia returns in place of Simon Benitez Cruz while Faustino Sanchez Valarolo replaces Justo Piccardo, who will be on the bench, and Rodrigo Isgro comes in for the injured Bautista Delguy on the wing

• Tobias Wade is among the replacements and the 27-year-old utility back will make his test debut if he takes to the field

• Argentina finished fourth in the Southern Hemisphere standings of the new competition, behind South Africa, New Zealand and Australia

Team: 15-Geronimo Prisciantelli, 14-Rodrigo Isgro, 13-Lucio Cinti, 12-Faustino Sanchez Valarolo, 11-Ignacio Mendy, 10-Tomas Albornoz, 9-Gonzalo Garcia, 8-Juan Martin Scelzo, 7-Joaquin Moro, 6-Juan Martin Gonzalez, 5-Pedro Rubiolo, 4-Guido Petti, 3-Francisco Moreno, 2-Julian Montoya (captain), 1-Rodrigo Martinez

Replacements: 16-Facundo Bosch, 17-Joel Sclavi, 18-Tomas Rapetti, 19-Efrain Elias, 20-Santiago Grondona, 21-Agustin Moyano, 22-Justo Piccardo, 23-Tobias Wade REUTERS