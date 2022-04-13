Arena Games Triathlon finale at Marina Bay

The grand final of the Arena Games Triathlon, a global hybrid event that features both physical and virtual racing, will take place at the Marina Bay area on May 6 and 7, organisers announced yesterday.

The overall winners of the three-leg series will be crowned the inaugural e-sports triathlon world champions in Singapore.

Unlike the previous legs in Munich (April 9) and London (April 23), which were held indoors, the grand final in Singapore will mark a first as all three disciplines will take place outdoors.

The triathletes will start off with their swim leg in Marina Reservoir before completing their bike and run legs on smart trainers and self-powered curved treadmills placed on the promenade of Marina Bay.

Among the stars slated to feature in the grand final are British Olympic champions Alex Yee and Jess Learmonth, who won the mixed relay gold at last year's Tokyo Olympics.

Other contenders include last year's Arena Games London women's winner Beth Potter of Britain; Belgian Marten van Riel, last year's Rotterdam and London legs' men's winner; and German Justus Nieschlag, the Rotterdam men's champion in 2020.

The Arena Games Triathlon powered by Zwift is a partnership between Super League Triathlon (SLT) and World Triathlon (WT) to grow a global e-sports world championship series.

Chief executive and co-founder of SLT Michael D'hulst said: "This is the first time we will crown a triathlon e-sports world champion with our innovative and exciting Arena Games Triathlon racing."

He added that he cannot think of another venue that is "more befitting of hosting this grand final than Singapore".

Earlier, he had said that Singapore was an impressive host when staging a superb finale in February 2019, during SLT's debut season.

Sport Singapore chief executive Lim Teck Yin said: "Hosting the Arena Games Triathlon in Singapore is a testament to our ability to stage a successful international sporting event that is safe for all participants.

"Super League Triathlon is a key partner and we are excited to see them blazing the trail in their field, including developing technological solutions to engage the larger community to participate in their challenges. SLT has also raised the bar by holding the finale at the iconic Marina Bay Promenade with the city skyline as a backdrop."