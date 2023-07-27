Ardie Savea to lead All Blacks against Wallabies after Sam Cane injury

WELLINGTON – Ardie Savea will captain the All Blacks for the fifth time against the Wallabies in Melbourne after regular skipper Sam Cane was ruled out by injury, New Zealand coach Ian Foster said on Thursday.
Cane suffered a neck strain in the 35-20 win over South Africa in Auckland two weeks ago and has been replaced on the openside flank for Saturday’s Test by Dalton Papali’i.
It is the only change from a starting side that impressed in the emphatic display against the Springboks, although Foster has made five changes to his bench for the match, in which New Zealand will seek to wrap up the Rugby Championship title and retain the Bledisloe Cup.
Among the replacements are uncapped Wellington Hurricanes scrum-half Cam Roigard and veteran lock Sam Whitelock, who is in line for his 144th cap in what would be his first Test appearance in eight months.
Others recalled to the bench are midfield back Anton Lienert-Brown, loose forward Luke Jacobson and prop Ofa Tu’ungafasi.
Whitelock aggravated an Achilles tendon injury when helping his Canterbury Crusaders beat the Waikato Chiefs in the Super Rugby Pacific final five weeks ago.
His most recent Test was as captain in a 25-25 draw with England at Twickenham last November.
Cane returned as skipper this year for the opening 41-12 win over the Pumas in Argentina and the defeat of the Springboks – but he hands the armband to fellow-loose forward Savea.
Foster said his side would be motivated to clinch both pieces of silverware at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
“This trophy (Bledisloe Cup) means so much to both countries and we expect a massive challenge on Saturday,” he said.
“As the final Rugby Championship Test, there is much at stake in this game.
“We have learned a lot from two stern Tests so far this year, and there is huge excitement about playing Australia at this iconic ground.”
Meanwhile, under-pressure Wallabies coach Eddie Jones rolled the dice on Thursday with a new-look “young, vibrant” side to face the All Blacks.
Australia head into the Melbourne Cricket Ground game on Saturday, in front of an expected 80,000 fans, after consecutive Rugby Championship defeats to South Africa and Argentina.
The biggest surprise among seven changes to the run-on team was Test rookie Carter Gordon getting the nod at fly half ahead of 78-Test stalwart Quade Cooper, who started the last two matches.
Gordon will partner scrum-half Tate McDermott, preferred to another veteran Nic White as Jones looks to freshen up the underperforming team.
Equally surprising was co-skipper James Slipper dropping to the bench, with Angus Bell linking up with hooker David Porecki and tighthead prop Allan Alaalatoa.
“We are a team that wants to make Australia proud, and Saturday night is a great opportunity to light up the MCG,” said Jones.
“A young starting 15 and vibrant, experienced finishers will give us the 80 minutes we want... It’s the most important game of the year.”
Among other changes, Jordan Petaia returns at outside centre after a long injury lay-off and will partner Samu Kerevi in the midfield.
Andrew Kellaway will also play his first Test of the year at fullback alongside Marika Koroibete and Mark Nawaqanitawase on the wings. AFP