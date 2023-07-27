Ardie Savea to lead All Blacks against Wallabies after Sam Cane injury

WELLINGTON – Ardie Savea will captain the All Blacks for the fifth time against the Wallabies in Melbourne after regular skipper Sam Cane was ruled out by injury, New Zealand coach Ian Foster said on Thursday.

Cane suffered a neck strain in the 35-20 win over South Africa in Auckland two weeks ago and has been replaced on the openside flank for Saturday’s Test by Dalton Papali’i.

It is the only change from a starting side that impressed in the emphatic display against the Springboks, although Foster has made five changes to his bench for the match, in which New Zealand will seek to wrap up the Rugby Championship title and retain the Bledisloe Cup.

Among the replacements are uncapped Wellington Hurricanes scrum-half Cam Roigard and veteran lock Sam Whitelock, who is in line for his 144th cap in what would be his first Test appearance in eight months.

Others recalled to the bench are midfield back Anton Lienert-Brown, loose forward Luke Jacobson and prop Ofa Tu’ungafasi.

Whitelock aggravated an Achilles tendon injury when helping his Canterbury Crusaders beat the Waikato Chiefs in the Super Rugby Pacific final five weeks ago.

His most recent Test was as captain in a 25-25 draw with England at Twickenham last November.