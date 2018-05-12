Archippus is worth the wait

RACE 1 (1,000M)

8 Victorious Leader has trialled smartly for his debut and has the advantage of the outside rail on the straight course. 7 Speedy Dragon has also looked nice in his trials and his trackwork ahead of his first start. 9 Shimmer And Shine ran well at his second start and can only improve, although he may need further than 1,000m. 12 Lunar Zephyr creates interest returning to the Sha Tin straight.

RACE 2 (2,200M)

3 Mi Blanco should relish this trip and he is racing well enough to get his maiden victory with even luck. 5 Rock The Tree is one-paced but he's always a chance in these sorts of races. He's usually a price, too. 1 Golden Kid has found his form now and the 2,200m should suit him. 4 Sweet Bean is honest and can't be dismissed, particularly with the 10-pound (3.18kg) claim of Victor Wong.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

1 Giddy Giddy has been racing well this campaign and he is well-suited in this spot. He'll be in the mix. 10 Flying Godspell should prove competitive and does have the services of Zac Purton. 11 Starlot is hard to catch but has drawn awkwardly. 7 Elusive State can't be overlooked with only 111 pounds to carry.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

7 Yee Cheong Pegasus warrants respect if he can get into any sort of position under Purton. 6 Golden Four's step-up in trip suits and can't be overlooked. 2 Sunny Power's form looks solid and a win doesn't look too far away. 4 Experto Crede returns to this course and distance, where he has a good record without winning.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

3 Photon Willie gets up to a mile now and, with even luck, he should be right around the mark. 7 Strathspey is sure to have plenty of supporters after a strong effort at his last run in April. 5 Desmios has to contend with another awkward gate but should be finding the line. 12 Presidentparamount might have another tough trip from gate 11 but, if he can get in, he's a hope.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

3 Cheerfuljet's recent run of form and his pedigree makes an attractive proposition at his first time on the Sha Tin dirt. 9 Winning Supreme won't get much higher than his current mark but he's capable of scoring. 4 Generous Heart and 1 Winning Vangogh have produced good runs on the surface this year and deserve consideration.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

2 Marzouq's step-up to a mile will only help him. If he's come on for his last effort, then there's every chance he'll be in the finish. 4 Famous Warrior gets blinkers for the first time. He's been coming along well and this looks the perfect spot for him. He'll be hard to beat. 3 New Elegance returned to form last time out and, if he can hold that mark, he's in contention. 5 Go Beauty Go should push forward. He'll be there when the whips are cracking.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

3 The Golden Age may not be able to outspeed a couple of the Macau horses but he should be right on their tail and his stamina may prove a strength in the closing stages. 12 Calculation has no weight and can't be dismissed from a good draw. 4 What Else But You has gone to another level this season. He can continue his good run in this spot. 1 Joyful Trinity is not the same horse he once was but even half as good will see him right in contention.

RACE 9 (1,000M)

1 Archippus has seemingly finally reached his mark after the honest galloper made his way up to a triple-figure rating. He's drawn to secure the right spot and, if he gets a race to suit, he'll be hard to beat. 2 House Of Fun is in the right race to finally get that win. 11 Gunnison's return to 1,000m might prove a good move. 6 Baltic Whisper was a big winner last time out and can't be dismissed even with the big penalty.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

7 Ultimate Glory is clearly at a mark where he can break through, especially from a low draw. 10 Invincible Fresh ran well a month back and, is capable of winning if he has improved. 5 Chung Wah Spirit has a good draw and can improve off a last-start creditable effort. 3 Shamport overraced last time out and couldn't finish off.

• Comments by Andrew Hawkins, courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club