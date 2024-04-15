Archibald lays down Olympic marker with three Nations Cup golds

Updated
Apr 15, 2024, 06:57 PM
Published
Apr 15, 2024, 06:56 PM

Britain's Katie Archibald laid down a marker ahead of the Olympics as she took three gold medals at the Track Nations Cup in Canada -- the last competitive event before the Paris Games.

The 30-year-old completed her haul at the Milton velodrome by winning the omnium to add to her earlier victories in the team pursuit and madison alongside Neah Evans.

Archibald will arrive in Paris later this year as the most experienced member of a British track team now that Laura Kenny and her husband Jason Kenny have both retired.

She won team pursuit gold in Rio de Janeiro and partnered Kenny to gold in the madison in Tokyo.

Archibald, who will likely target three medals in Paris, opted to miss the European Track Championships to focus on the Nations Cup instead. REUTERS

