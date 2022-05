Contessa Loh (left) ended Singapore's nine-year wait for a SEA Games archery gold medal after she won the women's individual compound final yesterday in Hanoi. The last archer to triumph at the biennial Games was Chan Jing Ru (individual women's recurve) in Myanmar in 2013. Besides Loh's victory, the Republic collected six other golds in canoeing, bowling and swimming on day eight of the Games. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR SEE SPORT B17-20