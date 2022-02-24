Ararat Lady keeps all the boys at bay

Ararat Lady is one tough girl.

We have seen that stubborn streak at the races and, on Tuesday morning we saw it at the trials.

Ridden by Amirul Ismadi, in the penultimate trial of the morning, Ararat Lady gave his rivals a galloping lesson over 1,000m.

Jumping from the middle chute in that eight-horse tussle, Amirul found the front with ease and they soon opened up a two-length break on Savvy Command (Shafrizal Saleh) and Pennywise (Danny Beasley).

At the top of the straight and with less than 400m to travel, Ararat Lady was in her element.

As if motoring down a freeway, she had the wind blowing through her mane and a clean sight of the winning post.

She was at least five lengths clear in the distance and Amirul must have decided to ease up on his mount.

That, he did. He gave Ararat Lady a breather and her momentum took her to the line, 31/4 lengths ahead of second-placed Pennywise. Real Success (Jake Bayliss) slotted in third.

Her time was an easy 60.19sec.

A six-year-old by Battle Paint, Ararat Lady has been a good one to have in the barn. She might never get to Hollywood but she has to date banked in an impressive $276,000 plus loose change for the AJ's Stable.

And the good thing is, she is not done yet. Indeed, we reckon, Tim Fitzsimmons could still squeeze a few more wins from that muscled frame and it could be sooner rather than later.

Last time out, Ararat Lady fought above her weight. For the second time in her 24 starts, she took on Class 2 opposition.

The first time she did that was way back in September 2020. Then with trainer Cliff Brown, she carried a rating of 75 into the race.

She did not land a punch. The winner was Altair (84 points) who beat Sacred Rebel (91).

When she did face off in Class 2 again - which was some three and a half weeks ago - it was a different story.

With a rating of 73, she was up against the likes of Celavi (93), Makkem Lad (97) and Lim's Dream (92).

She eventually made them eat her dust.

Then again, it was only good for a runner-up spot. The winner was 78-rater Entertainer. It was just not her day.

For now, keep Ararat Lady on your radar. She seems to have hit a rich vein of form and has won her last two trials convincingly.

Another win - even as soon as her next start - would not come as a surprise.

If there was an easy winner - in a slow time of 62.45sec - it was Street Of Dreams in the opener.

Ridden by apprentice Kok Wei Hoong, the three-year-old took command on settling and never surrendered the lead.

At the 600m mark, he was two lengths clear of Alexander and he kept him at bay.

Into the final stretch and Street Of Dreams lengthened strides, eventually winning by a comfortable 41/2 lengths. Prepared by Steven Burridge, he has yet to face the starter in a race. When he does, it could be an impressive debut.