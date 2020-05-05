Aquatics c'ships latest to be hit

TOKYO • Swimming's world governing body, Fina, yesterday rescheduled the 2021 Fukuoka Aquatics World Championships to May 2022 to avoid a clash with the postponed Tokyo Olympic Games.

On the new period of May 13 to 29, Fina president Julio Maglione said: "After liaising with the relevant stakeholders and receiving feedback, we have no doubt the decision taken will provide the best possible conditions for all participants at the championships.

"At a time of unprecedented uncertainty, Fina hopes the announcement of these dates will allow for some clarity in planning for all concerned."

Fina had to move its world championships, originally scheduled for July 16 to Aug 1 next year, because it coincided with the July 23 to Aug 8 Tokyo Games, which were delayed by a year owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Diving, open-water swimming, synchronised swimming and water polo are among the other events that will be contested.

Fina also said its World Masters Championships will take place on the Japanese island of Kyushu from May 31 to June 9, 2022.

The switch - after consultation with broadcasters, athletes and national federations - follows similar moves by athletics and football for the world championships in Oregon and women's European championship respectively.

Mr Soichiro Takashima, the Mayor of Fukuoka, confirmed that despite the change in dates, the competition schedule would not be compacted.

"Of course, due to lingering Covid-19 fears here in Fukuoka city, we still cannot let our guard down," he said. "However, we will continue to exert our utmost efforts to eliminate Covid-19 as early as possible to meet the expectations of the many athletes and sports fans longing for the opening of our championships, and to make the event a great success."

NEW SWIM CALENDAR

• OLYMPICS July 23-Aug 8, 2021 • WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS May 13-29, 2022 • COMMONWEALTH GAMES July 27-Aug 7, 2022

The new dates will avoid any overlap with the 2022 Commonwealth Games, due to be held in Birmingham from July 27 to Aug 7.

There had been fears that a clash would deny British fans the chance to see home favourite Adam Peaty, the reigning Olympic and world 100m breaststroke champion, go for gold in front of a partisan crowd.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS