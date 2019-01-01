Application for 2019 Singapore Olympic Foundation-Peter Lim Scholarship opens on Jan 2

SINGAPORE - Young athletes are invited to apply for the Singapore Olympic Foundation-Peter Lim Scholarship online via the SOF website at www.sof.sg from Wednesday (Jan 2) to 4pm, Jan 31.

There are four categories of varying cash amounts: Primary ($1,000), Secondary ($2,000), Junior College/Integrated Programme/Tertiary ($3,000) and Under-18 High Performance ($5,000).

Recipients have to meet criteria such as scoring consistent results in relevant sports competitions to be eligible.

The majority of previous awardees have come from financially challenged backgrounds and demonstrate potential to excel in the sports they play.

The SOF-PL Scholarship, now in its ninth edition, was launched in 2010 when local billionaire Lim donated $10 million to the SOF. This donation remains the largest individual donation for a sports scholarship in Singapore.

So far, more than 2,300 scholarships of over $6.5 million have been awarded to young athletes to pursue their sporting goals.

In 2018, 269 student-athletes received $771,000 cash in scholarships which also saw a record high of 1,243 applications.

Student-athletes who qualified for the Under-18 high performance category in 2018 included Cheyenne Goh (ice skating), Koen Pang (table tennis), Lau Ywen (fencing) and Gan Ching Hwee (swimming).