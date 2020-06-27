Apex can stay on Top

RACE 1 (1,650M)

7 Turf Brilliant is worth taking a chance on with an inside gate and the in-form Karis Teetan aboard. 5 Shinealot's last pairing with champion jockey Zac Purton saw him narrowly miss by a neck. 9 Keep Winning is a two-time course-and-distance winner. 13 Money Marshal is the likely leader of this, which will give him every possible chance.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

10 Wood On Fire has drawn to get the right run. His race-experience holds him in good stead. 4 All Joyful caught the eye at trials. He's worth taking the chance. 2 Bright Kid won two starts ago before narrowly missing at his latest run for his new trainer Chris So. 12 Diamond Pegasus is next best, although he has drawn a wide gate.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

10 Super Kin might be ready to claim a win here, following two competitive runs this term. 7 Angel Of My Eyes, with some luck and with Purton taking the reins, has a fighting chance. 12 Hero Star narrowly missed at the last start. With improvement, he can score. 3 Mighty Valor's wide gate makes his assignment tricky but he was a dominant winner last time out.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

7 Take What You Need has been nothing short of consistent across his short 10-start career. 3 Total Excess appears to have plenty of upside as a lightly raced galloper in Hong Kong. 1 Styling City steps down to Class 3. At his best, he is more than capable of winning this race. 12 Tom's Style is lightly raced. He's worth keeping safe.

RACE 5 (1,650M)

1 Jade Fortune narrowly missed over this course and trip two starts. He has the ability win this contest. 4 Righteous Mate gets the services of Joao Moreira. He loves the dirt and can finish around the mark. 8 Megatron should roll forward with ease from the good gate and Alfred Chan's 7lb (3.2kg) claim. 10 Breeze Of Spring is next best.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

5 Apex Top closed off nicely last start for fifth over 1,200m. The step-up to 1,400m suits. 4 Circuit Hassler rattled home for a narrow second last start. He's been a consistent customer. 2 Armor Star won well last start, following a tough run-up on the pace. He remains in Class 4 which suits. 3 Heza Beauty has done well across his short career. He's open to further improvement.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

3 Happy Sebring can showcase his best with a clean run in the straight. 6 Vincy is unlucky not to already be a winner in Hong Kong. Chance. 1 Charity Go ran well last start. He can put his best foot forward here. 2 Beauty Happy is looking for his third consecutive win. He'll be in front for a long way.

RACE 8 (1,650M)

8 Touch Of Luck is a very straightforward customer. From Gate 2, he can get the dream run throughout. 13 London Luckystar is unlucky not to already be a winner. He narrowly missed three starts ago. 1 Kyrus Unicorn closed off strongly last start to finish a smack-up seventh. A classy Irish import. 4 Namjong Plus has steadily improved all season. Bears watching.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

8 Private Rocket is as consistent as they come. From the inside gate, he has an excellent chance. 6 Craig's Star ran a blinder last time out to finish second. He could bag a third career win. 9 Kasi Farasi warrants plenty of respect for the trainer Dennis Yip-Purton combination. 13 Great Treasure is unlikely to give his rivals a head start. He can rattle into the placings.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

11 Dan Control gets in light with 121lb and an inside gate. Top hope. 1 Buddies has performed admirably this season with two wins and five minor placings. 3 Happy Fun is racing honestly. He should be around the mark again. 2 Mongolian King falls under the same category but will be giving his rivals a head start.

• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club